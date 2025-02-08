2,124 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Tenon Financial LLC

Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

DIS opened at $110.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

