2,000 Shares in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR) Bought by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,355,000.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Stock Performance

XOVR stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

