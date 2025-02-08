10,617 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Christopher Hagedorn sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $255,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,998. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,553,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,499,556.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,528 shares of company stock valued at $14,879,354 over the last three months. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -140.18 and a beta of 1.74. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $93.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -550.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

