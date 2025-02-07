Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.01. 2,044,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,134. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $99.93 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

