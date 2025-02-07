Zacks Research Has Weak Forecast for McDonald’s Q1 Earnings

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.86.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.37. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

