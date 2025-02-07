Zacks Research Forecasts Adobe’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adobe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $435.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $628.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

