Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Announces Earnings Results

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. 7,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

