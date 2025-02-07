XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $170.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of XPO from $124.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 270,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.12. XPO has a 1 year low of $97.03 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of XPO by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

