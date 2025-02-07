XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.84. 461,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,870. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts expect that XPO will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in XPO by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

