Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 26,509 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,509 shares during the quarter. Sprinklr accounts for about 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.88 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.70 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

