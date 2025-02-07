Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 2.1% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Country Club Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 81,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,583.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 143,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.3 %

CP stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.62%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

