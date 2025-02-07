What is William Blair’s Estimate for Amgen FY2025 Earnings?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $20.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $21.34. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.18 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Redburn Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.83.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $297.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amgen has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.69 and a 200-day moving average of $303.55.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

