WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.350-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.2 million. WEX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.650-15.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.91.

Get WEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.