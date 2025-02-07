Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $477.10, but opened at $464.07. Watsco shares last traded at $463.79, with a volume of 126 shares.

Watsco Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.41.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.46%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

