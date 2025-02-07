Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.58 and last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 1031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $658.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 56.4% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

