VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Declares Dividend of $0.14

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1379 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.008278.

CDL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 12,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,767. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $347.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

