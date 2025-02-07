VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2025

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1379 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.008278.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CDL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 12,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,767. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $347.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.