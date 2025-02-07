VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.006236.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
VFLO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 1,204,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
