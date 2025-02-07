VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.006236.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VFLO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 1,204,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

