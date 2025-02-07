Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.85. 324,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,876. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 29.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCTR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.