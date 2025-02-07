Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.03 and last traded at $120.01. Approximately 2,944,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,885,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 25.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

