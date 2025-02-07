Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 592499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Verona Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,671,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,252. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 162,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $815,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,204,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,165,807.52. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 954,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,755,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verona Pharma by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Verona Pharma by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

