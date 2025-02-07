Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after acquiring an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,582,000 after acquiring an additional 350,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $300.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $243.35 and a 52-week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

