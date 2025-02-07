Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $208.11 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

