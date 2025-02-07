Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lessened by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 66,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,518.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

