Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

