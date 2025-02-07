Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

