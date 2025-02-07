VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,223,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 956,055 shares.The stock last traded at $17.10 and had previously closed at $17.49.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Institutional Trading of VanEck BDC Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,859,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 71,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,638,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

