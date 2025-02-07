United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,885,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 8,213,552 shares.The stock last traded at $37.09 and had previously closed at $39.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on X shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

United States Steel Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,712,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $51,620,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,477,000 after purchasing an additional 964,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 571,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 558,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,907,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

