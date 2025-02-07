UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16, Zacks reports. UGI had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

UGI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 268,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. UGI has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.63.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 120.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

