UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

ITT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.53. 127,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. ITT has a 12-month low of $118.58 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,762,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,503,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $19,345,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

