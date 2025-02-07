UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. Aptiv has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Aptiv by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Aptiv by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

