Tucows (TSE:TC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$21.05 and last traded at C$21.05, with a volume of 4231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.58.

Tucows Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.51.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,011.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

