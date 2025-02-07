Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 5,904 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

