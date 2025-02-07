Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 59.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 53,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.6% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 200.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 292,033 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,326,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

