Transportation Stocks To Research – February 04th

Uber Technologies, Chevron, Berkshire Hathaway, United Parcel Service, General Electric, Vertiv, and Booking are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the transport of goods or people, including airlines, railroads, shipping companies, and trucking firms. These stocks are impacted by factors such as fuel prices, economic growth, and demand for transportation services. Investors often track transportation stocks as an indicator of overall economic health and consumer activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,947,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,105,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $152.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,231,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $274.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average is $150.93.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $467.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,732. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $389.29 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.50.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.51. 5,989,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.93. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:GE traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $201.88. 3,166,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $207.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.89 and its 200-day moving average is $176.86.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.38. 5,652,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,391,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $19.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,673.26. 128,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,983.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4,442.11. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

