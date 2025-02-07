Tobam Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.15.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,487.52. This trade represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total transaction of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,691,508.72. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $677.40 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.68 and a 52 week high of $698.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.04, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $622.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.30.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

