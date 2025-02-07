Tobam Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tobam trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,319 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 2.3% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $54,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 43.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.55 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.21.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

