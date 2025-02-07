Tobam Has $395,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tobam lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 154.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,012.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,831.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,924.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

