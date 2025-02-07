Tobam Boosts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 149,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.45.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $285.29 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

