Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

TRI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.54. The stock had a trading volume of 202,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.41. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $178.35.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,209,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,716,000 after acquiring an additional 57,854 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,684,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,665,000 after acquiring an additional 255,387 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,011,000 after buying an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 115.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,292,000 after buying an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

