Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Thermon Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.770-1.890 EPS.

Thermon Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 87,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,181. The firm has a market cap of $902.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Buntin sold 28,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $904,604.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,401.95. This trade represents a 32.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.