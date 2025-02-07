The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 13.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $277.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.71.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $251.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $270.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $164,870.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,612 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,465.20. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $46,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,982 shares in the company, valued at $964,042.20. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,575. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.