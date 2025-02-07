The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF traded down $17.22 on Friday, reaching $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,076,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,557. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.61. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $5,403,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

