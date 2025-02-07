The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.160-6.340 EPS.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $96,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,536.96. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $5,805,052.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. This represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,390 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

