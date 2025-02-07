Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,442 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,442 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %
ADBE stock opened at $435.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $628.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.14 and a 200-day moving average of $500.93.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.