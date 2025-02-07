Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.28. 7,820,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $87.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. The trade was a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $311,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,669 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $1,025,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Tapestry by 7.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,898 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

