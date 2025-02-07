Tandem Financial LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Tandem Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $142,774,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,250,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $228.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day moving average is $222.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.