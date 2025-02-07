Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.910-1.160 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.22.

TTWO stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $192.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.10.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

