Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $170.00. Moffett Nathanson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software traded as high as $196.00 and last traded at $206.58, with a volume of 160898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.08.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.22.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

