Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $207.67 and last traded at $208.06. 3,810,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 19,118,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.28 and its 200-day moving average is $187.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,300,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

