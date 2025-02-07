Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Taisei Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TISCY remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Taisei has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $11.38.
About Taisei
