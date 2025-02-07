Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OTCMKTS:TISCY remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Taisei has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

